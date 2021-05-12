As the GOP implodes, Biden governs

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 17:10 Hits: 4

About the only place Republicans can gather these days without breaking into a family brawl is at the White House, where President Joe Biden has been hosting a series of meetings with lawmakers of both parties, mainly on his proposals to invest some $4 trillion in America's future.

The Republican Party officially went into full meltdown mode Wednesday as they voted to oust Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming from her leadership post in the House GOP conference. Cheney's crime? Telling the truth that Donald Trump lost the 2020 election fair and square and recognizing Biden as the legitimate president of the United States.

Following the voice vote, Cheney told reporters she would not sail quietly into the sunset. “I will do everything I can to ensure that the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office,” Cheney pledged. At the same time, Cheney will also be in a dogfight to save her Wyoming seat from the primary challenge that is surely coming.

Meanwhile, pro-Trump Republican members who opposed Cheney publicly celebrated her demise on Twitter like the winners of a junior high football rivalry.

"Na na na na, na na na na, hey hey, goodbye Liz Cheney,” Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina tweeted out.

Rep. Matt Rosendale of Montana tweeted a picture of the infamous "Mission Accomplished" banner used in 2003 by President George W. Bush as a backdrop for his announcement aboard an aircraft carrier that "major combat operations in Iraq have ended."

Apparently, Rosendale doesn't exactly get how that declaration turned out.

Meanwhile, back at the White House, President Biden on Tuesday hosted an evenly split bipartisan group of six governors via Zoom to discuss their ongoing efforts to combat the pandemic. On Wednesday, Biden was set to host the "Big Four" congressional leaders of both parties in both chambers to discuss his jobs and families plans—a meeting that will include Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California, who has turned the rejection of Biden’s legitimacy into party orthodoxy. And on Thursday, the president will follow up with a delegation of six GOP senators headed by Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia.

According to The Washington Post, President Biden seems more seriously engaged in trying to get some bipartisan buy-in on his proposals now than he was in his efforts to swiftly pass his $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package.

As White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki noted, Biden's team is simply focusing on what is within their power to control.

“We are continuing to work, even with the family excitement that’s happening on the other side of the aisle,” Psaki told the Post. "We’ll let the intraparty squabbling happen at the table over here, and at the table over here — or a smaller table in the Oval Office — we’re going to have a discussion about how we can work together."

But for the GOP, the White House is about the only squabble-free zone in Washington. On the House side, Republicans are divided into at least three factions: a small group that rejects Trump and his Big Lie about the election, a contingent that embraces Trump’s Big Lie but still claims to have conservative principles that will be undercut by installing Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York in Cheney's vacated post, and finally a group of cultists who stand for absolutely nothing but Trump.

Actually, three factions is probably a generous undercount—even within those factions subsets exist. The pro-Trump House Freedom Caucus alone seems to be divided between a Rep. Jim Jordan wing and a Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wing.

But none of that even takes into consideration Republicans in the upper chamber, where GOP senators seem pretty desperate for their colleagues in the lower chamber to get their house in order.

“Hopefully they’ll get some of these things settled down in the House and we can unite as a party and focus on the real threat here, which I think is the Democrats’ agenda and what it can do to the country,” said Sen. John Thune of South Dakota. That’s been a GOP wish for months now, with Senate Republicans continually assuring reporters they will soon find unity by rallying around an anti-Biden rallying cry.

Of course, it's pretty hard to imagine anything more threatening than an entire party cheering on a leader who was single-handedly ensuring that at least half a million Americans would perish during the nation's worst public health crisis in a century. But Thune, who's up for reelection next year, would sure like to try.

Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, also interested in moving along, still managed to emphasize why the current imbroglio will continue to haunt Republicans.

“Trying to re-litigate an election which is over and has been concluded by President Trump’s own Justice Department as being free and fair is not productive,” he told the Post.

Naturally, relitigating the election is exactly where House Republicans have chosen to plant their flag as they eye the midterms.

On the other side of the aisle, Senate Democrats view the GOP mayhem as a political opening.

“There’s an iron rule in politics, which is that when your opponents are destroying themselves, don’t interfere,” said Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii, who is surely channeling the sentiments of the West Wing.

