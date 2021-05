Category: World Published on Thursday, 22 April 2021 14:57 Hits: 5

In this pre-pandemic Working People recording that we thought was lost to history, we talk to filmmaker Dominique Rémy about her important full-length documentary on maternal morbidity and mortality rates in Black and Indigenous communities in the U.S.

