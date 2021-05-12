Mass Supervision : How Restrictive Probation Parole Systems Land People Behind Bars for Decades

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 12:30 Hits: 4

In Pennsylvania, more than half of incarcerated people are jailed due to probation violations. We speak with formerly incarcerated activist LaTonya Myers, who says probation and parole, rather than being a stepping stone to freedom, act as a “streamline to mass incarceration,” with punitive rules landing people back behind bars for minor violations. Myers helps people arrested navigate the bail review system as support coordinator with the Philadelphia Community Bail Fund and is featured in the new PBS documentary series “Philly D.A.” about Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner’s attempts to reform the criminal justice system. “We just want a part of the American dream,” says Myers. “But it hasn’t been American dream for us. It’s American nightmare.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/5/12/philly_da_bail_reform_probation