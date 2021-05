Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 06:42 Hits: 6

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) is calling on authorities in the Russian republic of Tatarstan not to contest the appeals of two correspondents for an independent news website who have been found guilty of interfering with traffic and disobeying police.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/tatarstan-jail-journalists-reporting-corruption/31250813.html