Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 09:20 Hits: 6

Swiss health workers busy fighting the pandemic are being encouraged to unwind with a computer game that offers not only distraction but also knowledge to battle Covid-19 in real life. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/tech/tech-news/2021/05/12/computer-game-helps-health-workers-combat-covid-spread