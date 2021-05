Category: World Published on Friday, 07 May 2021 12:53 Hits: 0

Let’s talk about coffee. Some people just can't get through the day without it, and there are a variety of different ways to prepare it: Cappuccino, latte, mocha, espresso, or just black. How do you take your coffee?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/poll-how-do-you-take-your-coffee/a-57435912?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf