Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 May 2021 11:34 Hits: 0

Police have arrested climate activist Gail Bradbrook for conspiracy to cause criminal damage after her group attacked two London banks.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/extinction-rebellion-uk-police-arrest-cofounder-gail-bradbrook/a-57495398?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf