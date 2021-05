Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 May 2021 19:02 Hits: 0

Sengbe Pieh, a farmer and trader from Sierra Leone was taken into slavery in 1839. During the voyage to the so-called New World, he led a mutiny aboard the Amistad which would later galvanize the abolitionist movement.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/sengbe-pieh-the-slave-who-fought-his-way-back-home/a-57466636?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf