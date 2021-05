Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 00:37 Hits: 1

Violence has continued into a fifth day in Israel. Hamas has launched rocket attacks towards Tel Aviv after an Israeli airstrike destroyed an office tower in Gaza.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/jerusalem-tensions-death-toll-rises-amid-rocket-fire-and-airstrikes/a-57490697?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf