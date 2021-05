Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 03:45 Hits: 1

A former French soldier who has admitted to killing an eight-year-old girl in a case that shook the country nearly four years ago was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Tuesday for beating a fellow soldier to death just a few months before.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20210512-frenchman-who-murdered-child-sentenced-to-20-years-in-prison-for-second-killing