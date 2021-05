Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 06:53 Hits: 3

MELAKA: Police have opened an investigation paper into an act of vandalism on the walls of two construction panels along Sungai Melaka here. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/05/12/melaka-cops-tracking-down-culprits-behind-graffiti