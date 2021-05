Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 07:25 Hits: 3

KUALA LUMPUR: Bukit Aman has opened investigations into the alleged abuse of power of the Sarawak deputy police commissioner. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/05/12/bukit-aman-probing-claims-senior-sarawak-cop-abused-his-power