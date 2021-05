Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 May 2021 22:43 Hits: 1

Whether it's turning forests into cropland or savannah into pastures, humanity has repurposed land over the last 60 years equivalent in area to Africa and Europe combined, researchers said Tuesday (May 11).

