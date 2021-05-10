The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Sputnik V Hits San Marino Milestone, 21M Russians Immunized

Russian President Vladimir Putin reported on Monday that over 21 million people had been vaccinated in his country thus far as the Sputnik V vaccines create high immunity levels or positivity radio according to the scientist.

"We have 21.5 million people who have already been vaccinated, the results are very good throughout the country," Putin said to local media outlets, noticing that his positivity radio "turned out to be 15. The doctors said it was a good result" he added.

On Monday, Russian authorities reported that San Marino became the first European country to reduce to zero the COVID-19 infection rate with the help of the Sputnik V vaccine.

"The profound results prove Sputnik V efficacy against the UK variant spreading in Europe, incl. Italy & San Marino. San Marino's now the 1st to lift COVID restrictions in Europe. And we're proud that 90% of vaccines used in the country are by Sputnik V", the manufacturer highlighted via Twitter.

 

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Sputnik-V-Hits-San-Marino-Milestone-21M-Russians-Immunized-20210510-0023.html

