Afghan Militants Step up Activities Ahead of Religious Holiday

Afghanistan’s Taliban militants have intensified activities ahead of Eid al-Fitr, the end of Muslims' fasting month Ramadan, as more than 80 fighters were killed over the past 24 hours.

In the latest wave of incidents, the militants opened fire on police in Kandahar city on Tuesday, killing one policeman and injuring another. The armed insurgents on Monday gunned down a police officer in Logar province.

At least 48 militants were killed injured as fighting planes from the government forces struck Taliban hideouts in Dawlat Shah district of Laghman province on Monday. According to the Defense Ministry, over 30 militants were also killed in Herat, Badakhshan, Wardak, Baghlan, and Balkh provinces.

A Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid rejected the claims without providing information on the possible casualties of government security forces and the insurgents.

Fighting has increased as Afghans are preparing to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, which is observed Wednesday or Thursday depending on moon sight. In the meantime, the Taliban group announced a three-day ceasefire during the three-day holiday.

Chairman of the Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah welcomed the three-day truce and stressed that a "solution to Afghanistan's crisis is to accelerate negotiations, declare a permanent ceasefire, and end the war permanently."

Taliban's supreme leader Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada called for the implementation of the Doha agreement and warned of dire consequences if the United States violates the agreement. He also said that his organization won't allow anyone to interfere in Afghanistan's internal affairs.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Afghan-Militants-Step-up-Activities-Ahead-of-Religious-Holiday-20210511-0002.html

