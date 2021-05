Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 May 2021 15:51 Hits: 3

Studios, broadcasters, and actors are reaching a breaking point with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which puts on the Golden Globes and has been slow to address allegations of racism and sexism.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/The-Culture/2021/0511/Why-NBC-won-t-broadcast-the-Golden-Globes-next-year?icid=rss