Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 May 2021 16:10 Hits: 4

After ousting Aung San Suu Kyi’s government, the junta has managed to convey some sense of control by shutting down independent media and using force against protestors. Could unified efforts by the resistance and ethnic minority groups effectively challenge the junta?

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Asia-Pacific/2021/0511/After-100-days-of-military-rule-what-lies-ahead-for-Myanmar?icid=rss