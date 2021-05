Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 May 2021 14:33 Hits: 4

Karadeniz says it will cut supplies unless Beirut halts legal action to seize its power barges and sorts out arrears.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/5/11/turkish-firm-tells-lebanon-to-fix-debts-or-face-power-cuts