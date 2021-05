Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 May 2021 09:07 Hits: 9

KAZAN, Russia: At least 11 people have been killed and many more wounded after one or more gunmen opened fire in a school in the Russian city of Kazan, the RIA news agency reported on Tuesday (May 11), citing the emergency services ministry. Two children could be seen leaping from the third floor ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/11-killed-russia-school-shooting-kazan-14787058