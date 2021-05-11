Africa's COVID-19 Cases Surpass 4.63 Mln: Africa CDC

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 May 2021 01:47 Hits: 7

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has reached 4,635,599 as of Monday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the 55-member African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic stands at 124,434, while 4,190,714 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease.

According to the Africa CDC, South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia, and Egypt are the countries with the most cases in the continent.

In terms of the number of cases, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by northern Africa and eastern Africa regions. At the same time, central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the African health agency.

South Africa has recorded 1,596,595 COVID-19 cases, the most among African countries.

Morocco is so far the second African country to pass the 500,000 COVID-19 infections mark. The country has registered 513,864 COVID-19 cases as of Monday afternoon.

