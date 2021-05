Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 May 2021 08:25 Hits: 7

PUTRAJAYA: What would have been a celebration of pomp and grandeur, Umno turned 75 without any fanfare, no thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/05/11/look-towards-the-future-ensure-party-struggles-meet-rakyats-aspirations-says-zahid-on-umnos-75th-anniversary