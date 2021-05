Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 May 2021 06:13 Hits: 2

SIBU: The Federal Government has been urged to give vaccination priority to all vulnerable groups here, including old folk of nursing homes. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/05/11/prioritise-residents-of-nursing-homes-for-covid-19-vaccination-to-avoid-outbreak-urges-sibu-mp