Category: World Published on Monday, 10 May 2021 23:50 Hits: 1

China on Monday (May 10) urged the United States, Germany and Britain to cancel an upcoming video conference on Beijing's crackdown on the Uyghur Muslim minority, and called on other UN members not to attend the event.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/china-demands-cancellation-of-un-meeting-on-uyghurs-14784384