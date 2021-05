Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 May 2021 00:46 Hits: 1

The Treasury Department on Monday (May 10) launched its US$350 billion program to distribute aid to state and local governments, giving the US economy an added boost as President Joe Biden sought to assure the country that stronger growth is coming. The aid is part of Biden's larger US$1.9 ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/treasury-to-start-paying-out-us-350-billion-in-state-and-local-14783130