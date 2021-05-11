News Roundup: Republicans to punish Cheney for opposing election hoax; Arizona 'audit' continues

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 May 2021 02:30 Hits: 3

In the news today: House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy sets Wednesday vote to remove Rep. Liz Cheney from leadership due to Cheney's "relitigating" of whether or not Republicans should continue to promote election hoaxes claiming the last presidential election to have been "stolen." Not considered "relitigating" the election: the ongoing Arizona Republican election "audit" examining ballots for Asian "bamboo fibers." Biden, in the meantime, will meet with Republican lawmakers in one last stab at infrastructure "bipartisanship."

Here's some of what you may have missed:

• House Republican leadership chooses greater of two evils in rift

• Biden to meet with Republicans on infrastructure, giving them another opportunity to be grown-ups

• Just another weekend of mass shootings in the United States. Nine of them, to be exact

• Biden administration restores protections for LGBTQ folks in health care settings

• Arizona election 'audit' is going so well, Republican lawmaker says 'It makes us look like idiots'

From the community:

• Facebook Was Warning Me In 2010. I Should Have Listened.

• ICYMI: Why so many experts got Covid-19 transmission wrong, and where we go from here.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2029858