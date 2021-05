Category: World Published on Monday, 10 May 2021 16:59 Hits: 2

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union is readying a fourth round of sanctions against senior Belarus officials in response to last year's contested presidential election and could target as many as 50 people from June, four diplomats said. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/05/11/eu-prepares-new-round-of-belarus-sanctions-from-june-diplomats-say