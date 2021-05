Category: World Published on Monday, 10 May 2021 19:17 Hits: 3

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - A tree caught fire outside Jerusalem's al Aqsa mosque on Monday, but the blaze was quickly put out and no damage was caused to the mosque. Read full story

