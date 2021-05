Category: World Published on Monday, 10 May 2021 17:31 Hits: 2

The USÂ Food and Drug Administration said on Monday (May 10) it will hold a meeting of its independent panel of advisers on June 10 to discuss the use of COVID-19 vaccines in children.

