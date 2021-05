Category: World Published on Monday, 10 May 2021 14:10 Hits: 6

The Tbilisi City Court has ruled to release from pretrial detention Nika Melia, the leader of the opposition United National Movement (ENM), after the European Union posted his bail to help end the country's protracted political crisis.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/georgia-melia-bailed-eu-opposition-leader-political-crisis/31247853.html