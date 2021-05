Category: World Published on Monday, 10 May 2021 14:51 Hits: 7

NATO members from Eastern Europe have pushed for a larger allied military presence on the bloc's eastern flank, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on May 10 after a virtual summit of those states that was also joined by U.S. President Joe Biden.

