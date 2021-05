Category: World Published on Monday, 10 May 2021 15:11 Hits: 6

A court in Uzbekistan's southern Surxondaryo region has sentenced blogger Otabek Sattoriy to 6 1/2 years in prison in a high-profile extortion and slander case that has sparked harsh criticism of the country by domestic and international human rights groups.

