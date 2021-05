Category: World Published on Monday, 10 May 2021 07:46 Hits: 7

The reopening of outdoor bars and restaurants will go ahead on May 19, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Monday, as the number of Covid-19 cases in intensive care eases.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210510-france-s-outdoor-caf%C3%A9s-restaurants-to-reopen-may-19-health-minister-confirms