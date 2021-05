Category: World Published on Monday, 10 May 2021 08:27 Hits: 6

François Mitterrand was elected the Fifth Republic’s first Socialist president on May 10, 1981. Mitterrand soon U-turned on his socialist economic agenda – but he remains lionised by large sections of the French left. FRANCE 24 looks back on his unlikely ascent to the Élysée Palace, four decades on.

