Published on Monday, 10 May 2021

PUTRAJAYA (Bernama): Employers who prevent workers from undergoing self-quarantine while waiting for their Covid-19 test results can be penalised under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342), says Health Minister Datuk Dr Adham Baba. Read full story

