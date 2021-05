Category: World Published on Sunday, 09 May 2021 22:36 Hits: 2

NGOs and activists demonstrated throughout France on Sunday to urge President Emmanuel Macron to do more to tackle climate change. They claimed a new bill aimed at slashing emissions does not go far enough.

