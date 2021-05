Category: World Published on Monday, 10 May 2021 07:21 Hits: 3

The holy city, which contains sacred sites for Jews, Muslims and Christians, has been rocked by violence over the past three days. An Israeli march laying claim to the whole of Jerusalem is set to go ahead on Monday.

