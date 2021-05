Category: World Published on Monday, 10 May 2021 05:24 Hits: 2

At least 11 people were killed and dozens injured in the bombing of a bus in Afghanistan's southern Zabul province, officials said on Monday. The attack came as the Taliban said they would observe a three-day ceasefire for the Muslim religious holiday of Eid, starting this week.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210510-bus-bombing-rocks-southern-afghan-province-as-taliban-declares-eid-ceasefire