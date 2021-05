Category: World Published on Monday, 10 May 2021 06:33 Hits: 2

MELAKA: An 80-year-old retiree who applied for a loan so that he could celebrate Hari Raya with his grandchildren ended up losing RM14,000 of his life savings to a scammer. Read full story

