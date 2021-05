Category: World Published on Monday, 10 May 2021 06:53 Hits: 3

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Rock-throwing Palestinians and Israeli police firing stun grenades clashed outside al-Aqsa mosque on Monday, in on-going violence in Jerusalem that has raised international concern. Read full story

