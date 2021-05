Category: World Published on Monday, 10 May 2021 07:16 Hits: 8

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia expects to receive about 875,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca between May 19 and June 1. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/05/10/khairy-m039sia-to-receive-875000-doses-of-pfizer-astrazeneca-vaccines-from-may-19-to-june-1