Category: World Published on Sunday, 09 May 2021 19:50 Hits: 0

The shutdown of a vital US pipeline because of a ransomware attack stretched into a third day on Sunday (May 9), with the Biden administration saying an “all-hands-on-deck” effort is underway to restore operations and avoid disruptions in gasoline supply.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/experts-say-cyberattack-on-us-pipeline-is-a-wake-up-call-14776786