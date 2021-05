Category: World Published on Sunday, 09 May 2021 21:53 Hits: 2

A woman who was shot in Times Square during a Mother’s Day trip to New York City with her family said that she prayed that her wound would not be fatal.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/times-square-gun-victim--i-screamed--i-don-t-want-to-die--14776738