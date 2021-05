Category: World Published on Sunday, 09 May 2021 23:40 Hits: 2

Israel vowed on Sunday (May 9) to restore order in Jerusalem after hundreds of Palestinian protesters were wounded in weekend clashes with Israeli security forces, as a key court hearing on a flashpoint property dispute was postponed.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/israel-vows-to-restore-calm-in-jerusalem-as-flashpoint-court-14778374