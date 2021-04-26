The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

US Attitude Hinders Nuclear Deal Talks in Vienna

Iran's Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesman Said Khatibzade on Monday asserted that if the United States does not demonstrate sufficient political will, his country will abandon talks to revive the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), a nuclear deal signed in 2015 by Iran, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, China, Russia, and the United States.

"We have no interest in long or attrition dialogues," Khatibzade said and denounced the removal of U.S. sanctions as a stalled issue.

"The United States must fulfill its obligations and remove all the sanctions it has imposed against Iran, completely and at once," he stressed.

Regarding possible negotiations between Iran and the U.S., Khatibzade said Tehran cannot ignore that Washington "did not negotiate with us to withdraw from the agreement and exert maximum pressure against Iran. Now to return to its commitments it does not need direct or indirect dialogue."

Since early April, Iran, Russia, China, France, the UK, and Germany have been negotiating the revitalization of the JCPOA in Vienna, Austria. In this round of negotiations, however, the U.S. is only indirectly involved.

The nuclear agreement limits Iran's atomic program in exchange for the lifting of sanctions. During Donald Trump's presidency in 2018, the U.S. made the unilateral decision to withdraw from the JCPOA and imposed tough sanctions against Iran.

The U.S. President Joe Biden wants to return to the pact, but before lifting sanctions he demands that Iran fulfill all obligations under the deal. For its part, Tehran demands that Washington first lift the sanctions.

 

