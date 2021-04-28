Albanian Socialist Party Rejoices Over Electoral Victory

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 28 April 2021 22:30 Hits: 7

The Central Election Commission (CEC), which was supposed to have concluded counting the votes at 19:00 local time on Tuesday, reported that with 98 percent of ballots counted, the PSS had won 49 percent, an incontestable result that guarantees 74 of 140 seats in the national Parliament, meaning Rama can establish a government by himself.

On Tuesday evening, Rama called on his supporters and advocates go to Skanderbeg Square to celebrate the party's victory.

My warmest congratulations to my dear colleague Edi Rama @ediramaal on the results of the parliamentary elections in Albania. Looking forward to our continued close cooperation in @OSCE Troika! pic.twitter.com/VXQgtocSOf April 28, 2021

The victory Tuesday was achieved for the first time without an alliance with other political forces, asRama stressed that this third term granted by the people will be new as opposed to an extension of the previous ones.

Although in Sunday's elections the Democratic Party (PDS) led by Lulzim Basha improved its results compared to those of 2017, the votes received were not enough to achieve the purposes of their campaign to remove Rama from power, even working in coalition with the Socialist Movement for Integration (LSI).

