The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Albanian Socialist Party Rejoices Over Electoral Victory

Category: World Hits: 7

Albanian Socialist Party Rejoices Over Electoral Victory

The Central Election Commission (CEC), which was supposed to have concluded counting the votes at 19:00 local time on Tuesday, reported that with 98 percent of ballots counted, the PSS had won 49 percent, an incontestable result that guarantees 74 of 140 seats in the national Parliament, meaning Rama can establish a government by himself.

RELATED:

Albanian Protesters Attempt to Storm Prime Minister's Residence

On Tuesday evening, Rama called on his supporters and advocates go to Skanderbeg Square to celebrate the party's victory.

The victory Tuesday was achieved for the first time without an alliance with other political forces, asRama stressed that this third term granted by the people will be new as opposed to an extension of the previous ones.

Although in Sunday's elections the Democratic Party (PDS) led by Lulzim Basha improved its results compared to those of 2017, the votes received were not enough to achieve the purposes of their campaign to remove Rama from power, even working in coalition with the Socialist Movement for Integration (LSI).

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Albanian-Socialist-Party-Rejoices-Over-Electoral-Victory-20210428-0014.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version