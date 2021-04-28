US: Police Have Killed Over 100 Minors Since 2015

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 28 April 2021 22:59 Hits: 6

Police in the United States has killed more than 100 minors since 2015, according to a set of statistics compiled and released today by the Washington Post.

The deaths of Adam Toledo, 13, in Chicago, and Ma'Khia Bryant, 16, in Columbus, Ohio, are just two of more than 100 cases of people under 18 years old shot by police since 2015. In all, 23 of the victims, like Toledo, were under the age of 15.

Since 2015 the @washingtonpost has been tracking police fatal shootings (since the gov hasn’t) and on average, cops kill 1,000 Americans a year, with a proportionately high number of Black man and women https://t.co/1nPF13yM6n April 26, 2021

Bryant was gunned down on April 20 by Columbus police, who were called to the scene for a fight and an attempted stabbing.

In Toledo's case, he was shot and killed by a Chicago officer in the predominantly Latino neighborhood of La Villita on March 29 despite being unarmed. Body camera footage of each incident sparked local and national outrage, including mass racial justice protests against sustained instances of systemic police brutality.

