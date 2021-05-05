Over 20 Mandataries To Attend Swearing-in of Uganda's President

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 May 2021 02:11 Hits: 5

A total of 21 heads of state and world leaders have confirmed that they will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni for another term of office, a top government official said here Tuesday.

Esther Mbayo, minister for the presidency, told reporters that the leaders would attend the function scheduled for May 12.

This term was one filled with challenges; locusts, rising water levels, and the COVID-19 pandemic. However, we managed to come together in these crucial times to serve diligently. I salute you for the hard work. pic.twitter.com/PuQbZon0iG May 3, 2021

"His Excellency the president has extended invitations to 42 Heads of State both from Africa and the rest of the world, and so far 21 have confirmed attendance," said Mbayo.

The celebrations will be held at Kololo Independence ceremonial grounds in the capital, Kampala, under strict COVID-19 prevention measures, according to Mbayo.

The minister said 4,000 guests, including former presidential candidates, have been invited to attend the function to be held after Museveni won the Jan. 14 presidential elections.

Museveni came into power in 1986 after winning a five-year guerilla warfare. Since then, he has won several elections.

