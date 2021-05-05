Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 May 2021 23:09 Hits: 6

The United States is perceived globally as a more significant threat to democracy than China or Russia, reported on Wednesday the Alliance for Democracy Foundation, which carried out the world's most extensive annual study on Democracy.

The poll, which included 50,000 people in 53 countries, revealed that at least 44 percent of participants see the U.S. as a threat to democracy in their homeland. The response marks a significant increment from a net opinion of +6 in 2020 to a net opinion of +14 this year.

Today @LatanaBrand and @AoDemocracies publish the fourth Democracy Perception Index - the world’s largest annual study on democracy - 50,000 people in 53 countries. Below a thread on some of the findings: pic.twitter.com/RsAbesTQFq May 5, 2021

However, about 38 percent of the surveyed consider China a global threat, and only 28 percent think of Russia as a damaging influence. In addition, 48 percent believe worldwide tech companies pose a threat to democracy, and the U.S. nationals, about 62 percent, think this is a significant concern in their country.

Economic inequality emerged as the single biggest threat to democracy, as indicated by 64 percent of individuals. In the majority of countries, economic inequality is perceived as even more critical than freedom of speech.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/US-Biggest-Threat-to-Democracy-Than-Russia-or-China---Poll-20210505-0022.html