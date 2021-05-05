India's Massive COVID-19 Deaths A Genocide, Court Rules

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 May 2021 23:20 Hits: 5

A court in India ruled on Tuesday that massive COVID-19 deaths in the country due to lack of oxygen is "a genocide," as the government reports 3783 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

Judges from the top court in northern Uttar Pradesh state said that there were "at the pain in observing that death of covid patients just for non supplying of oxygen to the hospitals is a criminal act and not less than a genocide by those who have been entrusted the task to ensure continuous procurement and supply chain of the liquid medical oxygen."

La situación por COVID es desgarradora en la lndia. Solo para el día de hoy reportaron 3783 nuevos decesos. A este paso, la India quedará devastada y se dañará su producción industrial; nos afectará a todos, no olvidemos que es la “farmacia del mundo”. https://t.co/Jj4PxISGBE May 5, 2021

"The COVID situation is heartbreaking in India. Today alone, 3783 new deaths were reported. At this rate, India will be devastated, and its industrial production will be damaged; it will affect us all; let us not forget that it is the "pharmacy of the world."

The court ordered the state government to guarantee oxygen supplies, noticing it is not understandable that "people die in this way when science is so advanced that even heart transplantation and brain surgery are taking place these days."

On Wednesday, the authorities reported that trains with oxygen supplies, medical resources, and doctors were heading to New Delhi as railways are being transformed into medical facilities.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Indias-Massive-COVID-19-Deaths-A-Genocide-Court-Rules-20210505-0025.html