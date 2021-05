Category: World Published on Sunday, 09 May 2021 09:25 Hits: 12

Security forces say they're holding the third suspect in the attack that critically wounded former President Mohamed Nasheed.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/maldives-police-arrest-key-suspect-in-bomb-attack/a-57474588?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf